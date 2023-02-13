Short Interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Grows By 31.9%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the January 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BAH stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $95.84. 1,262,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,835. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

