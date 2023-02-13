Short Interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Grows By 31.9%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the January 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance
BAH stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $95.84. 1,262,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,835. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61.
Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.