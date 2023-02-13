Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Declines By 49.2%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Bonterra Resources stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading on Monday. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,389. Bonterra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.