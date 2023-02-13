Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Declines By 49.2%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bonterra Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Bonterra Resources stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading on Monday. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,389. Bonterra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
