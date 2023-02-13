Short Interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Grows By 56.9%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the January 15th total of 58,200 shares. Approximately 18.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Baudax Bio by 34.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 82,870 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 428.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87,828 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 682.6% in the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $814,000.

Baudax Bio Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ BXRX traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.70. 134,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.57. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $257.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

Featured Stories

