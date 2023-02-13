Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Increases By 73.2%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Austal Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS AUTLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,952. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Austal has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Ltd. engages in the design and construction of customized aluminum commercial and defense vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Australia, USA, and Asia. The Australia segment manufactures commercial and defense vessels for markets worldwide, excluding the USA and provides training and on-going support and maintenance for vessels.

