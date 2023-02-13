Short Interest in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Increases By 20.9%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities raised Athira Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 80,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,829. The company has a market cap of $126.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.85. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36.

Insider Activity

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. On average, research analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly A. Romano purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,056.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,056.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenna Mileson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 159,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,800.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $257,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

