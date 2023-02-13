Short Interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Declines By 23.1%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 12.6 %

NASDAQ RKDA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,388. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 73.03% and a negative net margin of 183.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $850,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

