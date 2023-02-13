Short Interest in Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Rises By 100.0%

Amincor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Amincor Price Performance

AMNC remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Monday. Amincor has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

Amincor Company Profile

Amincor, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of products and services within the environmental, industrial materials, and consumer products industries. It operates through the following subsidiaries: BPI (Baker’s Pride, Inc), T-Env (T-Environmental, Inc), and AOA (Amincor Other Assets, Inc).

