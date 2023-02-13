Short Interest in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Drops By 57.9%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the January 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 10.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 67.4% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 112,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 5.0 %

DRTSW traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,717. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

