Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Update

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shoprite Trading Up 3.0 %

SRGHY traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $13.38. 633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007. Shoprite has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

