Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Update

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shoprite Trading Up 3.0 %
SRGHY traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $13.38. 633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007. Shoprite has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55.
About Shoprite
