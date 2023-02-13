Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Down 71.9% in January

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the January 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 0.6 %

SGIOY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. 63,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,274. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.