Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Cut to C$0.90

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 63.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

S traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.55. 299,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,103. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$218.51 million and a PE ratio of 2.62.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

