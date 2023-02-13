Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Update

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the January 15th total of 1,187,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Sherritt International Price Performance

Shares of SHERF remained flat at $0.43 on Friday. 1,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,224. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.