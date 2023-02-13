ShawSpring Partners LLC Increases Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411,798 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,186 shares during the period. SEA accounts for 18.8% of ShawSpring Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ShawSpring Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of SEA worth $135,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $164.13.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 41.82% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

