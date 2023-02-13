SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 833,700 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 1,088,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,779.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2,900.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Shares of SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at C$16.65 during trading hours on Monday. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$16.65 and a 1-year high of C$16.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.65.
SG Holdings Co,Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is involved in the delivery, logistics, real estate, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It provides domestic or international delivery services; logistics solutions, including warehouse storage, needle and product inspection, and logistics processing to sea, air, and land transport; and international transport, customs clearance, and regional transport and delivery services.
