SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 833,700 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 1,088,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,779.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2,900.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at C$16.65 during trading hours on Monday. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$16.65 and a 1-year high of C$16.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.65.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

SG Holdings Co,Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is involved in the delivery, logistics, real estate, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It provides domestic or international delivery services; logistics solutions, including warehouse storage, needle and product inspection, and logistics processing to sea, air, and land transport; and international transport, customs clearance, and regional transport and delivery services.

Featured Articles

