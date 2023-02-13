Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Severn Trent Stock Performance
Shares of SVTRF stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $39.20.
About Severn Trent
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Severn Trent (SVTRF)
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- Energy Blackout: How to Invest When Truth is Stranger than Fiction
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.