Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of SVTRF stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $39.20.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

