SES AI (NYSE:SES) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.97

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 99705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SES. Cowen started coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company.

SES AI Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

Insider Transactions at SES AI

Institutional Trading of SES AI

In other news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 83,369 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $350,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 83,369 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $350,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,471.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 265,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,785.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SES AI by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SES AI by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in SES AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SES AI by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 29,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SES AI by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 313,912 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

