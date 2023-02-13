SES AI (NYSE:SES) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.97

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 99705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on SES. Cowen started coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
SES AI Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.
Insider Transactions at SES AI
Institutional Trading of SES AI
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SES AI by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SES AI by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in SES AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SES AI by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 29,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SES AI by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 313,912 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SES AI Company Profile
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SES AI (SES)
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
- There’s a Lot to Love About Mineralys’ Valentine’s Day IPO
Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.