Serum (SRM) Reaches One Day Volume of $53.60 Million

Serum (SRM) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Serum has a total market cap of $48.74 million and approximately $53.60 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Serum has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001793 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Serum alerts:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

