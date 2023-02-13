Senator Investment Group LP Sells 300,000 Shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)

Senator Investment Group LP lessened its position in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Sonder were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sonder in the first quarter valued at $5,353,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sonder during the first quarter worth $4,936,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonder by 382.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 778,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonder by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 917,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 580,813 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sonder stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 197,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $8.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SOND shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sonder from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonder from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Sunday, November 13th.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

