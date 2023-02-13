Senator Investment Group LP Sells 175,000 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Senator Investment Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 4.0% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.10% of Republic Services worth $44,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $127.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,031. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average of $134.95.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
