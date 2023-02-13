Senator Investment Group LP Invests $57.91 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 465,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,906,000. Allstate comprises approximately 5.3% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.18% of Allstate as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,607. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average of $129.32. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -63.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

See Also

