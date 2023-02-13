Senator Investment Group LP Invests $20.02 Million in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,016,000. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.8% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.08% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $985,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.92. 141,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,611. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.79. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $242.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.72.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

