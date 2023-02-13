Senator Investment Group LP Has $26.03 Million Stock Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Senator Investment Group LP cut its holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380,000 shares during the quarter. Perimeter Solutions comprises 2.4% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $26,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PRM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 66,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,358. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35.

Insider Activity

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

In other news, Vice Chairman Khouri Haitham sold 38,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $421,925.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,344,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,576,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.