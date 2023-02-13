Senator Investment Group LP Grows Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.21% of nCino worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in nCino by 682.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nCino news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $160,465.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,985 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $93,579.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,445 shares of company stock valued at $514,063 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 71,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,605. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.