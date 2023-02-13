Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semper Paratus Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 17,802.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 383,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 381,676 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,660,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 1.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,083,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 36.0% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 498,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 131,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Price Performance

LGST opened at $10.70 on Monday. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

