SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Up 17.2% in January

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on SLQT. Citigroup increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $0.80 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $1.00 price target on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 24th.
Institutional Trading of SelectQuote
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 1,096.4% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 218,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 173,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Trading Up 15.7 %
About SelectQuote
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SelectQuote (SLQT)
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.