Seaview Investment Managers LLC Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,366 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 2.1% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Applied Materials by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $167,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $95,175,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Materials Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,159. The company has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

