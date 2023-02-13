Seaview Investment Managers LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Water Resources ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 851,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 139,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 132,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $55.77.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.