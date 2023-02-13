Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $7.22 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.9% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.26. The stock had a trading volume of 988,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,671,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 705,348 shares of company stock valued at $56,215,273. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

