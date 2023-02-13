Seaview Investment Managers LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,836,000 after buying an additional 1,242,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,405,000 after buying an additional 1,066,451 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,407,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,322,000 after buying an additional 718,969 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,475. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91.

