Seaview Investment Managers LLC Acquires Shares of 347,026 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2023

Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NUGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 347,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,877,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,885,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.83.

NU (NYSE:NUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

