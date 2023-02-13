Seaview Investment Managers LLC Acquires 3,884 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $190,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE remained flat at $17.91 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,091. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.