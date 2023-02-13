Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEE. StockNews.com downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Shares of SEE opened at $49.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Sealed Air by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

