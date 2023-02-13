Scotiabank Analysts Give Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) a C$41.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CU. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.69.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

CU opened at C$36.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.64. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$33.24 and a 1-year high of C$41.94. The company has a market cap of C$9.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63.

Canadian Utilities Increases Dividend

About Canadian Utilities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

