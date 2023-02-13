Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 36,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,565. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

