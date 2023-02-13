Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,287 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 102,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.60. 8,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,948. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.