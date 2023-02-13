Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 151,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,483. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $30.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.