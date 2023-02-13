Saturna Capital CORP Sells 105 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Saturna Capital CORP lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 3.2% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Saturna Capital CORP owned 0.08% of ASML worth $130,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 13.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ASML by 75.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 6.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ASML by 9.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,340,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale increased their price target on ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML stock traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $661.34. The stock had a trading volume of 84,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.10. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $714.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

