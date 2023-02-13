Saturna Capital CORP Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 662,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $42,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.73. 6,763,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,701,629. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

