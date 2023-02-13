Saturna Capital CORP Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $22,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,515 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Unilever by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Up 2.5 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 299,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,059. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $52.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Stories

