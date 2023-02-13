Saturna Capital CORP Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.1% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $87,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $47.63. 1,951,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,205,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $195.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

