Saturna Capital CORP Purchases 1,320 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,530 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 79.6% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,593.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 169,852 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,872 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($63.83) to GBX 5,380 ($64.67) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($69.72) to GBX 6,200 ($74.53) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Shares of RIO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 288,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,064. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

