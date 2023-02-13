Saturna Capital CORP Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,430 shares of company stock valued at $10,429,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.46. The company had a trading volume of 764,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,427. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $274.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

