Saturna Capital CORP Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Saturna Capital CORP cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $109.63. 66,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,205. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. HC Wainwright started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also

