Saturna Capital CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Saturna Capital CORP decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.6% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Saturna Capital CORP owned about 0.08% of Stryker worth $63,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Stryker by 18.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Stryker by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 117.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $266.72. The stock had a trading volume of 68,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,996. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,522 shares of company stock valued at $112,296,404. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

