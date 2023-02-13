Saturna Capital CORP Buys 249,360 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,360 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up about 1.4% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $57,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $3,176,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 53.9% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,342,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,482,000 after buying an additional 820,354 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 41.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 70.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,774,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,569,000 after buying an additional 734,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,576,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,575,000 after buying an additional 154,037 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.70. 607,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,946,374. The firm has a market cap of $212.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $72.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.26) to £135 ($162.28) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.51) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.25) to £130 ($156.27) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.