Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Raised to C$43.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAPIF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS SAPIF traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.99. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. Saputo has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

