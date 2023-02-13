Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Saputo Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of SAPIF traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. Saputo has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

