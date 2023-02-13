Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $19.07 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $19.07 million and $2,485.45 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.77 or 0.06859053 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00079848 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00028676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00059569 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024781 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

