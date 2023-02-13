Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Cormark

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 326.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of CVE STC traded up C$0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.99. 92,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.99. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sangoma Technologies ( CVE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$83.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Wignall bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 291,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,546,709.60.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.