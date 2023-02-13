Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Cormark

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2023

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STCGet Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 326.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of CVE STC traded up C$0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.99. 92,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.99. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.50.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$83.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer William Wignall bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 291,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,546,709.60.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.