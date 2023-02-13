Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,637 Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE HIX opened at $5.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $6.54.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.